Site News: Welcome George Forder as new author, film analyst

I am pleased to announced George Forder will be joining our team here at The Phinsider. George originally joined the site back in 2020, commenting and writing FanPosts. We will not hold it against him that he decided to go in the Air Force and not the Army, but we will recognize that he is a veteran and an avid Miami Dolphins fan. He has previously written for 305 Sports and PhinPhantic. But, after those stops, he now returns home to The Phinsider.

George’s primary focus is going to be taking a look at the film each week and breaking down why things worked or did not work. He is going to fit perfectly into our Dolphins coverage here on The Phinsider and help us continue to move forward and build our community.

Please join me in welcoming George to the team. You will see his first article in the near future.