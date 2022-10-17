Chargers vs. Broncos winners picks for Monday Night Football Week 6

The 2022 NFL season is nearing the end of the Week 6 slate of games. For tonight’s Monday Night Football game, the Denver Broncos are visiting the Los Angeles Chargers. Prior to the season, the AFC West was expected to be an incredible division with four franchise quarterbacks putting on shootouts each week. The 2022 season has now shown that the AFC West may not be the completely dominant division that was expected.

The Chargers are 3-2 on the year and a half-game behind the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos are 2-3, in third place in the division. Will the Chargers moved up to tie the Chiefs? Will the Broncos figure out how to turn things around and end a two-game losing streak?

Tonight’s game will air on ESPN. There is no Manning-cast scheduled for tonight on ESPN2.

As we do with every game between Week 1 and the Super Bowl, our contributors have picked the winner for tonight’s game. We primarily focus on the straight-up/moneyline winner for our pool, though you can check out any picks made against the spread or for the over/under point total as well. Everything is in the widget below.

This week is miserable for the group. Marek Brave, Josh Houtz, and Jake Mendel are leading this week at 5-8 on their picks. CT Smith is 4-9 on the week, while James McKinney is 3-10. I have somehow gone 1-12 on the week - something that I do not think I could try to do. What a horrible week.

Here are our Week 6 Monday Night Football picks:

