Week 6 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Week 6 Late After Noon Games
Carolina Panthers (1-4) 4th NFC South @ Los Angeles Rams (2-3) 2nd NFC East
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:05 PM
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Rams -10
- Over/Under: 41.5
Buffalo Bills (4-1) 1st AFC East @ Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) 1st AFC West
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Bills -2.5
- Over/Under: 54.5
Arizona Cardinals (2-3) 3rd NFC West @ Seattle Seahawks (2-3) 4th NFC West
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Cardinals -2.5
- Over/Under: 50.5
