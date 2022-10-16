Vikings vs Dolphins inactive players list in Week 6

The Miami Dolphins head into Week 6 with their third-string quarterback, Skylar Thompson, slated to start against the Minnesota Vikings after three weeks of concussion protocol investigations, injuries, and phantom injuries. Second-string quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was removed from last week’s game for a concussion he never had, will serve as the backup after being cleared to return to action on Saturday.

The first-string quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is on the inactive players list for today’s game. He cleared the concussion protocols on Saturday after sustaining the injury in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but without having any practice time in the last two weeks, the Dolphins decided to shelve him for one more game, with the goal of having him start in Week 7.

Joining Tagovailoa on the inactive players list for the Dolphins are running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, cornerback Kadre Kohou, tackle Terron Armstead, defensive tackle John Jenkins, and tight end Durham Smythe. Armstead missing this game with a continuation of the toe issue that has plagued him all year and saw him leave last week’s game early, means Miami will be without both of their starting tackles. Austin Jackson returned to practice this week, but remains on the injured reserve list and is not available for this weekend.

Smythe landing on the inactive players list should open up more playing time for Hunter Long and Tanner Conner. How it impacts Mike Gesicki, the team’s starter at the position who has seen less productivity this year as Miami emphasizes blocking from the tight end position more than pass catching, will be interesting to watch.

On the Vikings' side of the report, outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum, who was ruled out of the game on Saturday with an illness, is officially inactive. He is joined by safety Theo Jackson, offensive lineman Chris Reed, tackle Vederian Lowe, defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo, and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga.