Minnesota Vikings @ Miami Dolphins: Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins will face off against the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium. The Phins will be looking to bounce back from their two-game losing streak. Two Thursdays ago the Phins were handed their first loss of 2022 by the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that also saw the team lose starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion. Last Sunday Miami faced off against the hated New York Jets in New Jersey. Miami once again dropped the game, giving the Phins their second loss on the season. The Dolphins had to play nearly the entire game with, the third-string quarterback and NFL rookie, Skyler Thompson. Skyler was thrown into an NFL game for the first time having not prepared as the starter nor the team having game planned around Thompson's skill set. This was a result of backup Teddy Bridgewater being pulled from the game for a concussion symptom that he never exhibited.

Both the Dolphins starting quarterback and the backup quarterback spent most of this past week in concussion protocol. Tua was allowed to return to practice this week on a somewhat limited basis. Bridgewater likewise returned to the practice field this week and will serve as Skyler’s backup this week. Tua is expected to return for next week's game against the Pittsburg Steelers. Skyler should be returned to the inactive list during that game barring something happening to either Tua or Bridgewater before the game or if Thompson somehow balls out today. This will serve as Skyler’s first start at the NFL level, only one game after very unexpectedly being thrown into his first NFL action in the regular season.

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings are having a great season thus far with only a single loss at the hands of the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in week two. Minnesota defeated the Green Bay Packers in their first game of the season before their lone loss. They have since followed up the loss with a three-game win streak over the Detroit Lions, the New Orleans Saints, and the Chicago Bears in order. Although the Vikings enter the game with a better record than the Dolphins none of their past three wins are even close to being as impressive as their week one win having blown out the Packers 23 to 7. Against lesser talent, in the past three games, the Vikings won by four points over the Lions, three over the Saints, and a touchdown over a very bad Bears team.

Minnesota Vikings (4-1) 1st NFC North @ Miami Dolphins (3-2) 3rd AFC East