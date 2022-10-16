Dolphins vs. Vikings Preview Podcast: Skylar Thompson makes first NFL start; can Miami’s defense step up in week 6?

On Friday, Jake Mendel and I were joined by Marek Brave to close the book on the New York Jets (for now) and to look ahead at today’s inter-conference battle between the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.

Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will get his first career NFL start, and after what he showed in pre-season, throwing for 450 yards and five touchdowns, I think we can all admit we’re a little bit intrigued. How will Thompson look with a full week of preparation and Mike McDaniel building an offense around his skill set?

Next, we talk about the Dolphins’ banged-up offensive line and how things may look without Terron Armstead in the lineup. Should the game once again go through running back Raheem Mostert? The new RB1 in Miami carried the ball 18 times for 113 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s loss to the Jets. He was one of the team’s lone bright spots. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill also appears ready to go, another weapon for the 25-year-old rookie quarterback.

Lastly, we examine the Minnesota Vikings offense, a scary group led by running back Dalvin Cook and star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson. And let’s not forget Adam Theilen is still around, and there are a few other big-play threats on Minnesota’s offense. Can Miami’s banged-up secondary do enough to contain them? Xavien Howard is expected to play. How will that help the front seven? Will Jaelan Phillips and Emmanuel Ogbah bring down Kirk Cousins? Should Josh Boyer return to his aggressive ways?

All of this and more on the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show!

How are you feeling heading into today’s Week 6 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings, with a banged-up roster and a rookie 7th-round draft pick at quarterback? Let us know in the comments section below!