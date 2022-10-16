Week 6 NFL Lines and Picks

Another 2-4 week last week, thanks to a painful push-loss on the back end of the Chiefs teaser. Sometimes you just can’t make these beats up, but such is the world of wagering. Chin up and on to Week 6…

Overall season mark (12-18)

Miami Dolphins picks (3-2)

MINNESOTA (-3) at Miami

Well, I started off 3-0 this year on Dolphins picks, so hopefully I’ll slide to 3-3 here. I just don’t think I will. Xavien Howard getting healthier and being cleared off the injury report will greatly help a Miami defense that will have its hands full trying to keep Justin Jefferson in check. Also, the Vikings defense has been middle of the league in generating sacks and turnovers and allowed the Bears to reach 22 points last week, so it’s not a particularly formidable unit that rookie Skylar Thompson will face. That said, I still trust 1:00 pm not-in-the-spotlight Kirk Cousins here much more than I do Thompson.

Rest of the league (9-16)

Teaser (usual 6-point shift, push-lose rules): JACKSONVILLE +7.5 at Indy; TAMPA BAY -4 at Pittsburgh

Gonna roll with the other Florida teams here on the road. Jags’ defense will keep them close, while Bucs’ offense should overwhelm the Steelers.

Teaser #2: NEW YORK GIANTS +11.5 vs Baltimore; GREEN BAY -1.5 vs New York Jets

A New York special here, with the Giants getting a double-digit cushion at home and the Packers just needing to beat the Jets at Lambeau by 2 or more. Seems very doable.

Seattle/Arizona; OVER 50.5

Seattle’s defense couldn’t stop a nose bleed right now, but their offense is hard to contain behind the resurgent Geno Smith. This one gets over in another shootout.

DALLAS +6.5 at Philly

This Cowboys defense is playing lights out, and its offense has been solid with Cooper Rush under center. Dallas is trending in the right direction and will give the Eagles a fight on Sunday night. I’ll gladly take the points here.

Bengals/Saints; OVER 42.5

The Saints have managed to put up points without Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas and today will be without their top 3 WRs. At the same time, they’ve allowed the Vikings and Seahawks to both eclipse 25 points the last 2 weeks. The Bengals have the firepower to help drive this game to 43+.