Dolphins fan confidence continues slide heading into Week 6

Losing to the New York Jets is rough. Doing it with your third-string quarterback who has been unexpectedly thrust into the lineup after concussions (or supposed concussions) have sidelined your top two quarterbacks is even rougher. That is what happened to the Miami Dolphins last week, dropping the first of their two games this season to the Jets 40-17.

The loss to the Jets in Week 5 marks two straight losses for the Dolphins, who were one of only two teams to start the season 3-0. Now at 3-2, Miami is again turning to their third-string quarterback, Skylar Thompson, as they get ready to face the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 6 contest. How are the fans feeling after dropping two-straight games?

Probably about as well as you would think. Heading into Week 4, our SB Nation Reacts fan confidence poll reached an all-time high, with 99 percent of the fans saying they were confident in the direction of the team. Two weeks later, as the Dolphins head into Week 6, that number has dropped 20 points, with just 79 percent of the fans confident in Miami’s direction.

The drop to 79 percent marks the second-straight week of a 10 percent drop, following last week’s fall from 99 percent to 89 percent. The good news is, Teddy Bridgewater, Miami’s second-string quarterback who started last week’s game but was knocked out of the contest after one snap due to an erroneous report of a stumble after he was hit on the opening play, was cleared from the concussion protocol on Saturday and will be the backup quarterback against the Vikings.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who missed the end of last week’s game with a foot injury and left the stadium in a walking boot, appears to be ready to play later today, as is cornerback Xavien Howard, who missed the entire Week 5 contest with injuries to both groin muscles. And the team’s first-string quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is scheduled to be back for Week 7, when the Dolphins host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. If Miami can get through the game on Sunday, they could start to see the fan confidence rebound as the team gets somewhat healthy.

