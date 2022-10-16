2022 NFL Week 6 winners picks from The Phinsider

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is the first week to include byes for teams, meaning we only have 12 games on Sunday. Two games will have the most visibility this week as the Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET and the Dallas Cowboys head out on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. This week also features the Miami Dolphins hoping to end a two-game losing streak even as they start their third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson against the Minnesota Vikings.

As has become the norm here on The Phinsider, the Thursday Night Football game was not kind to us. After two straight weeks of all six of our contributors missing on the game, this week, we have five of the six get it wrong. Jake Mendel was the only one to come up with the Washington Commanders beating the Chicago Bears.

Including Thursday’s game, James McKinney and Kevin Nogle are tied for the season lead at 45-35-1. Marek Brave is third at 44-36-1. Josh Houtz and CT Smith are both 41-39-1 with Mendel sitting at 40-41-1.

While we focus primarily on the straight-up winners picks, our contributors also have the opportunity to make picks against the spread and for the point total. You can check out those picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 6. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow morning.