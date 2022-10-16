Dolphins vs. Vikings: How to stream, TV channel, odds, spread, weather in Week 6

The Miami Dolphins have to be happy to be back home after two straight road losses dropped the team to 3-2 on the year. They are still going to be tested this weekend as the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings come to South Florida for the Week 6 meeting. Add in Miami starting their third-string quarterback, and the odds definitely would seem to favor the visitors.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round pick by Miami this year, will make his first career start after making his NFL debut last week. Thompson was thrust into the team’s game against the New York Jets when Teddy Bridgewater, starting in place of the concussed Tua Tagovailoa, was pulled out of the game after one snap due to what was described as a stumble seen by an independent spotter. Under the NFL concussion protocols, changed as a result of the concussion Tagovailoa sustained, a player who is seen stumbling is immediately ruled out for the rest of the game, even if they pass the concussion tests. Bridgewater never showed any signs of a concussion, during the game or throughout the past week, but he still could not play last week and he had to sit out practice all week this week as he waited to be cleared of the protocols.

Bridgewater was cleared on Saturday and will serve as the team’s backup quarterback. Tagovailoa was also cleared on Saturday, but he has been ruled out of this game, with the expectation that he will return to the Dolphins’ offense next week.

While the Dolphins are hoping they are able to get back to winning football, the Vikings are coming in with the lead in the NFC North and looking to keep rolling. They have an offense that can quickly become explosive, especially if quarterback Kirk Cousins is in rhythm and able to connect with wide receiver Justin Jefferson with ease. The Vikings have struggled on defense, however, especially when it comes to stopping the run.

The Vikings are listed as 3-point favorites as of Sunday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total score is set at 45.5 points.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Minnesota Vikings (4-1) vs. Miami Dolphins (3-2)

2022 NFL Season Week 6

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Oct. 16, 2022

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

FOX

Who is the broadcast team?

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

What is the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel?

711

How can I stream the game?

Sling TV

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

SiriusXM: 135/385 (Vikings), 82/227 (Dolphins)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

Brad Rogers (Referee); Carl Paganelli (Umpire); Kent Payne (Down Judge); Tom Eaton (Line Judge); Aaron Santi (Field Judge); Anthony Jeffries (Side Judge); Greg Steed (Back Judge); Bob Hubbell (Replay Official); Durwood Manley (Replay Assistant)

What are the current betting odds?

Vikings -3

O/U: 45.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: D.J. Wonnum - illness (Vikings); Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa - concussion/ankle (Dolphins)

Doubtful: Cornerback Kader Kohou - oblique (Dolphins)

Questionable: Running back Alexander Mattison - shoulder (Vikings); Tackle Terron Armstead - toe (Dolphins); Defensive back Elijah Campbell - foot (Dolphins); Running back Raheem Mostert - knee (Dolphins); Tight end Durham Smythe - hamstring (Dolphins)

The Dolphins listed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the Friday injury report as questionable for the game due to the concussion protocol and a right pectoral issue. After he cleared the protocol on Saturday, the team removed him from the injury list.

The Vikings downgraded Wonnum from questionable to out on Saturday.

Were there any practice squad players elevated for this game?

Vikings - Jacob Hollister, tight end

Dolphins - Brandon Shell, offensive line (2nd elevation); Kion Smith, tackle (1st elevation)

Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.

Miami elevation tracker 2022:

Offensive tackle Larnel Coleman - 3 games (Weeks 2-4)

Wide receiver River Cracraft - 3 games (Weeks 1-3); Signed to the active roster ahead of Week 4

Offensive lineman Brandon Shell - 2 games (Weeks 5-6)

Safety Verone McKinley III - 1 game (Week 1)

Offensive lineman Kion Smith - 1 game (Week 6)

What players were activated off of injured reserve this week?

Vikings - None

Dolphins - None; Tackle Austin Jackson has started practicing with the team, but was not activated this week.

What will the weather be like for the game?

Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible around kickoff, 83°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 7-5 (regular season)

Dolphins 1-0 (Super Bowl)

Who won most recently?

Vikings 41-17 at Minnesota, 12/16/18 (2018 Week 15)

Who won most recently at site?

Dolphins 37-35 at Miami, 12/21/14 (2014 Week 16)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Kevin O’Connell (0-0 vs. Dolphins)

Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Vikings)

Where can I get more Vikings news?