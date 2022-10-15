Dolphins to honor fallen police officer, fan

The Miami Dolphins return home this weekend after a two-game road trip. While the team will be looking to win and turn Sunday into a celebration, there will be a somber piece to the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings as well. The team is going to honor Bristol, Connecticut Police Sergeant Dustin DeMonte who was killed in the line of duty this week.

DeMonte, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, was a “lifelong Dolphins fan and he was planning to attend Mami’s game on Sunday with his wife.” Along with DeMonte, Police Officer Alex Hamzy was killed and Officer Alec Iurato was injured. The three officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Oct. 12 and were ambushed by a suspect. Sergeant DeMonte and Officer Hamzy were killed before Officer Iurato, despite having been struck by gunfire, was able to return fire and kill the suspect.

According to a report from CBS News, Connecticut state police were lured to the location based on a fake 911 call.

DeMonte, 35, had been on the police for more than 10 years. He is survived by his pregnant wife Laura and his children Phoebe and Porter, along with his parents and two siblings.

Hamzy, 34, as on the force for eight years and is survived by his wife, parents, and siblings.

The Dolphins are, according to Schefter, expected to honor DeMonte before the game and on social media. A campaign to raise money for the families of the two lost Officers has been established on the Fund the First website.