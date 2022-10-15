Pelissero: Teddy Bridgewater clears concussion protocol, never showed concussion symptoms

Teddy Bridgewater played just one snap last Sunday against the Jets. On the first play for Miami’s offense, New York’s first-round pick, cornerback Sauce Gardner, blitzed off the edge and hit Bridgewater on a play that was ruled a safety.

Miami’s starting quarterback was then ruled out of the game due to the league’s concussion protocol and six days later, he’s on track to be the team’s backup quarterback against the Vikings.

#Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater also cleared concussion protocol this morning and will back up rookie Skylar Thompson on Sunday against the #Vikings, per source.



Bridgewater never showed concussion symptoms and passed every test since he was pulled by the ATC spotter last week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2022

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Bridgewater cleared concussion protocol on Saturday and will back up seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson. Pelissero added that Bridgewater never showed concussion symptoms and passed every test since he was pulled from the game last week.

While Bridgewater passed each test throughout the week, coach Mike McDaniel made the decision to start Thompson, considering he had the entire week to prepare for Minnesota.

“Teddy has been No. 2 forever,” McDaniel said on Friday. “We decided to start Skylar (Thompson) because we knew it was best for the team in terms of having the week to prepare and all of those things. Nothing has changed. The team really believes in all three quarterbacks. That’s one thing we’ve been fortunate that we talked about since preseason is the luxury to have three quarterbacks at your disposal.”

Thompson is starting the first game of his career after completing 19 of 33 attempts last week for 166 yards and an interception. On Sunday, he will face a Viking defense that struggles against the pass, quarterbacks are completing 70 percent of attempts through the air against them this season.

The Dolphins return to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday after two-straight road losses, kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.