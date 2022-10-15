Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was cleared from concussion protocol on Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals and has since worked with the Dolphins and a team of independent doctors in order to return to the field, according to Schefter.

The report added that he received four outside opinions, in addition to team doctors, who unanimously cleared him from protocol and all agreed that his scans showed no signs of long-term impact to the brain.

While Tagovailoa will be inactive on Sunday against the Vikings, he is expected to return for Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Schefter. It’ll be a night of storylines as former Miami coach Brian Flores will be on the opposing sideline and the team is planning to honor the 50-year anniversary of the 1972 undefeated season, which also means throwback uniforms.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero added that Tagovailoa didn’t suffer any setbacks during his progress through concussion protocol.

Schefter also tweeted on Saturday morning that Teddy Bridgewater had cleared concussion protocol and will now back up seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson on Sunday.

The kickoff between the Dolphins and Vikings is slated for 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.