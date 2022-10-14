 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vikings vs. Dolphins Friday Injury Report: Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater listed as FULL participants; Kader Kohou Doubtful vs. Minnesota

The Miami Dolphins won’t have Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, despite him being a full participant in Friday’s Practice. However, if Teddy Bridgewater clears the next step in concussion protocols, he will back up Skylar Thompson in the rookie’s first NFL start. If not, Reid Sinnett will be called up from the practice squad + Darth Kader “doubtful,” Terron Armstead, and much more!

By Josh Houtz
Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Like most NFL teams, the Miami Dolphins released their final injury report on Friday. And to say that Miami’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings looked like a CVS receipt would be an understatement.

Here’s what the Miami Dolphins Friday Injury report looked like ahead of their week six matchup vs. Minnesota.

There was some good news, especially regarding Miami’s grim quarterback situation. Yes, rookie seventh-round draft pick Skylar Thompson will start on Sunday, but if everything goes as planned, veteran Teddy Bridgewater will be the backup. He was a full participant on Friday, as was starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, both players remain in concussion protocol.

If Bridgewater can’t go, the team will call up Reid Sinnett from the practice squad. Sinnett signed with the team on October 3rd, so it is anyone’s guess as to how much of the playbook he has mastered.

Other players listed as full participants after Friday’s practice include Tanner Conner, Erik Ezukanma, Clayton Fejedelem, Tyreek Hill, Xavien Howard, Brandon Jones, Robert Jones, Greg Little, Zach Sieler, and Jaylen Waddle.

Most of these players are needed if the Dolphins want to have any chance of defeating the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings.

Unfortunately, there was also some bad news on Friday’s injury report.

While it looks like starting left tackle Terron Armstead will be a true game-time decision — he hasn’t practiced all week — cornerback Kader Kohou was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. This a bad sign for a Miami Dolphins secondary that is currently the third-worst team in DVOA.

With Kohou out, the team may rely on veteran Keion Crossen heavily. Or maybe former first-round draft pick Noah Igbinoghene. One thing is for sure, Xavien Howard will have to play a full 60 minutes if Miami wants to hold the Vikings’ offense to a modest performance.

But back to Armstead, if he can’t go, the team would have to rely on Brandon Shell and Greg Little, two players who have not performed well when given the opportunity. In addition, Austin Jackson is still on injured reserve — for how long yet, no one knows.

Lastly, Miami’s coaching staff gave pass-rushers Melvin Ingram and Emmanuel Ogbah veteran rest days. I guess the coaches hope the extra rest pays off on Sunday when the Dolphins will need to apply relentless pressure on Cousins and Minnesota’s high-octane offense.

Kickoff is at 1 PM EDT, live from Hard Rock Stadium! #FinsUp

What are your thoughts heading into Sunday’s matchup vs. the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings? Do you think Teddy Bridgewater will see any action this weekend? Will Tua Tagovailoa make his long-awaited return next Sunday vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers? How confident are you in Miami’s offensive line? Let us know in the comments section below!

