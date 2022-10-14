Vikings vs. Dolphins Friday Injury Report: Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater listed as FULL participants; Kader Kohou Doubtful vs. Minnesota

Like most NFL teams, the Miami Dolphins released their final injury report on Friday. And to say that Miami’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings looked like a CVS receipt would be an understatement.

Here’s what the Miami Dolphins Friday Injury report looked like ahead of their week six matchup vs. Minnesota.

here’s the @miamidolphins final injury report ahead of sunday’s matchup vs. the Vikings. #finsup



tua is OUT as expected



kader kohou DOUBTFUL pic.twitter.com/lL65HhPCJO — josh houtz (@houtz) October 14, 2022

There was some good news, especially regarding Miami’s grim quarterback situation. Yes, rookie seventh-round draft pick Skylar Thompson will start on Sunday, but if everything goes as planned, veteran Teddy Bridgewater will be the backup. He was a full participant on Friday, as was starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, both players remain in concussion protocol.

Just confirmed that even though Tua and Teddy practiced fully, that does not mean they have exited the 5-step concussion protocol system. But an encouraging sign! — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 14, 2022

If Bridgewater can’t go, the team will call up Reid Sinnett from the practice squad. Sinnett signed with the team on October 3rd, so it is anyone’s guess as to how much of the playbook he has mastered.

Other players listed as full participants after Friday’s practice include Tanner Conner, Erik Ezukanma, Clayton Fejedelem, Tyreek Hill, Xavien Howard, Brandon Jones, Robert Jones, Greg Little, Zach Sieler, and Jaylen Waddle.

Most of these players are needed if the Dolphins want to have any chance of defeating the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings.

Unfortunately, there was also some bad news on Friday’s injury report.

While it looks like starting left tackle Terron Armstead will be a true game-time decision — he hasn’t practiced all week — cornerback Kader Kohou was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. This a bad sign for a Miami Dolphins secondary that is currently the third-worst team in DVOA.

With Kohou out, the team may rely on veteran Keion Crossen heavily. Or maybe former first-round draft pick Noah Igbinoghene. One thing is for sure, Xavien Howard will have to play a full 60 minutes if Miami wants to hold the Vikings’ offense to a modest performance.

But back to Armstead, if he can’t go, the team would have to rely on Brandon Shell and Greg Little, two players who have not performed well when given the opportunity. In addition, Austin Jackson is still on injured reserve — for how long yet, no one knows.

Lastly, Miami’s coaching staff gave pass-rushers Melvin Ingram and Emmanuel Ogbah veteran rest days. I guess the coaches hope the extra rest pays off on Sunday when the Dolphins will need to apply relentless pressure on Cousins and Minnesota’s high-octane offense.

Kickoff is at 1 PM EDT, live from Hard Rock Stadium! #FinsUp

What are your thoughts heading into Sunday’s matchup vs. the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings? Do you think Teddy Bridgewater will see any action this weekend? Will Tua Tagovailoa make his long-awaited return next Sunday vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers? How confident are you in Miami’s offensive line? Let us know in the comments section below!