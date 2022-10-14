Vikings vs. Dolphins 2022 Week 6 preview: Stream, stats, history, and more

The Miami Dolphins head into Week 6 of the 2022 season preparing to start their third different quarterback on the season. With Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both still working their way through the NFL’s concussion protocol, Skylar Thompson is scheduled to start on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. If Bridgewater is cleared of the protocols in time for the game, he will serve as the team’s backup quarterback, otherwise, the team will elevate Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to serve in that role.

Miami is 3-2 on the season, having dropped their last two games as the quarterback carousel began turning. Miami was playing like one of the contending teams in the AFC prior to the injury to Tagovailoa in Week 4 and now have to find their way back to that level of play this weekend.

That will not be easy as they face off against a division leader in the Vikings. At 4-1, the Vikings are on a three-game winning streak and looking to continue to pace the NFC North. They are a top-ten offense in the league and are twelfth in scoring offense this year. On defense, however, they are 24th overall, 22nd against the pass and 19th against the run. Miami could exploit the Vikings’ defense, if the Dolphins’ offense is able to find a rhythm in this game.

The line for Sunday’s game has moved back and forth between the Vikings favored by 3-3.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. As of Friday afternoon, it is sitting at the three-point mark.

The over/under for the game is a total of 45.5 points.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Miami Dolphins (3-2)

Date/Time: Oct. 16, 2022 / 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Series Leader: Dolphins 7-5 (regular season); Dolphins 1-0 (Super Bowl)

Streak: Dolphins have won three of the last four

Last game: Vikings 41-17 at Minnesota, 12/16/18 (2018 Week 15)

Last game at site: Dolphins 37-35 at Miami, 12/21/14 (2014 Week 16)

Coaches vs. Opponent: Kevin O’Connell (0-0 vs. Dolphins), Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Vikings)

TV Broadcast: FOX ( Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake)

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Dolphins Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper; SiriusXM channels: 135/385 (Vikings), 82/227 (Dolphins)

Online Streaming: Sling TV; FuboTV

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 84°F

Odds: Vikings -3 | 45.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Referee: Brad Rogers

Vikings notes:

Quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for season-high 296 yards & had 2 TDs (1 pass, 1 rush) last week. Has 2+ TD passes in 10 of his past 12 road starts. Had 2 TD passes vs. INT for 112.2 rating in last meeting.

Running back Dalvin Cook had season-high 121 scrimmage yards (94 rush, 27 rec.) & 2 rush TDs in Week 5, his 8th-career game with 100+ scrimmage yards & 2+ rush TDs. Had 163 scrimmage yards (136 rush, 27 rec.) & 2 rush TDs in last meeting. Aims for his 4th in row with 85+ scrimmage yards.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson had career-high 12 receptions for 154 yards last week & tied HOFers Lance Alworth (6) & Randy Moss (6) for most games with 150+ rec. yards in 1st 3 seasons all-time. Has 17 games with 100+ rec. yards, 3rd-most ever by player in 1st 3 career seasons. Can become 4th player ever with 10+ catches & 125+ rec. yards in 3 straight games.

Defensive end Danielle Hunter had 3rd sack of season last week. Has 7 sacks in his past 7 on road. Had 2 sacks & 3 TFL in last meeting.

Linebacker D.J. Wonnum had 0.5 sacks & 3rd-career FF last week. Has 6 sacks in his past 6 on road & aims for his 3rd in row on road with TFL.

Linebacker Za’Darius Smith is 1 of 3 (Maxx Crosby & Micah Parsons) with TFL in each of 1st 5 weeks. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with sack.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks aims for his 4th in row with 7+ tackles.

Linebacker Eric Kendircks had sack & PD in last meeting. Aims for his 5th in row with 7+ tackles.

Safety Harrison Smith had 2nd PD of season last week. Aims for his 13th in row on road with 5+ tackles. Had INT in last road meeting.

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 5-1 with 11 TDs vs. 3 INTs for 105.9 rating in 6 career starts vs. NFC. Aims for his 4th home start in row with 0 INTs & 90+ rating.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passed for 267 yards in only career start vs. Min. (11/29/20 w/ Car.). Drafted in 1st round of 2014 NFL Draft by Min. & started 28 games for franchise.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson (rookie) made NFL debut last week & completed 19 of 33 atts. (57.6 pct.) for 166 yards.

Running back Raheem Mostert rushed for season-high 113 yards & 1st TD of season last week. Has 75+ scrimmage yards in 3 of past 4.

Running back Chase Edmonds had 75 scrimmage yards (46 rush, 29 rec.) & 5 catches in his last game vs. Min. (9/19/21 w/ Az.).

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has 7+ catches in 4 games this season, tied-most in NFL. Had 6 catches for 140 yards & TD in only career game vs. Min. (11/3/19 w/ KC).

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has 65+ rec. yards in each of 1st 2 home games this season. Has TD catch in 2 of his past 3 at home. Aims for his 5th in row vs. NFC with 80+ rec. yards.

Tight end Durham Smythe had 1st-career rush TD in Week 5.

Cornerback Xavien Howard has PD in 3 of his 4 games this season. Aims for his 4th in row at home with PD. Has INT in 3 of his past 4 vs. NFC.

Safety Brandon Jones led team with 9 tackles & had 2nd sack of season last week. Aims for his 4th in row at home with 8+ tackles & 3rd in row at home with PD.

Linebacker Melvin Ingram had INT in his last game vs. Min. (12/15/19 w/ LAC). Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Min. with PD.

Linebacker Jerome Baker had sack & PD in Week 5. Has TFL & PD in 2 of past 3.

Vikings vs. Dolphins stats and leaders Vikings Dolphins Vikings Dolphins W 29-22 vs. CHI Last Week L, 40-17 @ NYJ 23.0 (T-12th) Points For 23.0 (T-12th) 361.0 (10th) Offense 347.8 (16th) Kirk Cousins 131/198, 66.2 % (11th) 1,327 yds (9th), 7 TD (T-13th), 5 INT (T-52nd), 86.4 rate (17th) Passing Tua Tagovailoa 80/115, 69.6% (3rd), 1,035 yds (21st), 8 TD (T-9th), 3 INT (T-37th), 109.9 rate (3rd) Dalvin Cook 81 att (T-8th), 373 yds (11th), 4.6 avg (T-21st), 3 TD (T-6th) Rushing Raheem Mostert 57 att (T-26th), 260 yds (26th), 4.6 avg (T-21st), 1 TD (T-33rd) Justin Jefferson

40 rec (2nd), 547 yds (1st), 13.7 avg (35th), 2 TD (T-22nd) Receiving Tyreek Hill 38 rec (T-4th), 524 yds (3rd), 13.8 avg (T-33rd), 2 TD (T-22nd) 20.4 (15th) Points Against 26.2 (29th) 369.8 (24th) Defense 386.8 (25th) Za'Darius Smith 3.5 sacks (T-19th) Sacks Melvin Ingram, Brandon Jones 2 sacks (T-51st) Jordan Hicks, Josh Metellus, Harrison Smith 1 INT (T-21st) Interceptions Jevon Holland 1 INT (T-21st) +1 (7/6) (T-9th) Take/Give Away -2 (4/6) (T-22nd) Ryan Wright (R) 45.6 avg (23rd), 42.6 net avg (T-12th) Punting Thomas Morstead 44.9 avg (26th), 40.7 net avg (26th) Greg Joseph 35 pts (21st), 11/12 PAT, 8/12 FG Kicking Jason Sanders 31 pts (24th), 13/14 PAT, 6/8 FG