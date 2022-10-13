Vikings at Dolphins Thursday injury report: Teddy Bridgewater, Raheem Mostert and Durham Smythe return to practice

As Sunday’s game between the Dolphins (3-2) and Vikings (4-1) inches closer, we’re starting to get a better idea of who will be on the field as Miami looks to snap a two-game slide.

Teddy Bridgewater (concussion protocol/right pectoral), Raheem Mostert (knee) and Durham Smythe (hamstring) returned to practice after not participating on Wednesday.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion protocol/ankle) was limited for the second-straight day and rookie receiver Erik Ezukanma was added to the injury report with an eye injury. Cornerback Elijah Campbell did not participate on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. Terron Armstead (toe) didn’t participate in practice on either day.

Clayton Fejedelem (ankle/knee), Xavien Howard (groins), Robert Jones (back), Kader Kahou (oblique), and Zach Sieler (hand) all were limited for the second-straight day.

On Wednesday, Howard said he was feeling a lot better and will play on Sunday. Additionally, offensive coordinator Frank Smith had some positive news regarding Austin Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve after Miami’s win against New England.

“We’re very optimistic and hopeful he will be able to help us this Sunday and the rest of the season,” Smith said of the team’s starting right tackle on Thursday.

Both teams will release a final injury report on Friday and the Dolphins are returning to Hard Rock Stadium after a two-game road trip. Kick-off between Minnesota and Miami is slated for 1 p.m