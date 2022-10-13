Thursday Night Football: Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears Live Thread & Game Information

Week six of the 2022 NFL season kicks off this evening with a face-off between two NFC squads. The Washington Commanders will travel to Illinois this evening to take on the Chicago Bears. Both squads have struggled this season winning only a combined three times out of a combined ten total games. The Commanders won their first game of the season over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have since dropped four games in a row in order to the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, and last week to the Tennessee Titans.

The Bears have been only a bit more successful this season, winning their first game over the San Francisco 49ers before dropping their second game to the Green Bay Packers. The last three weeks have seen them first defeat the Houston Texans before dropping two more games to the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings in order.

Washington Commanders (1-4) 4th NFC East @ Chicago Bears (2-3) 3rd NFC North