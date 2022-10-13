Miami Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater returns to practice later today; remains in concussion protocol ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. Vikings

Yesterday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on a limited basis. It was a day of celebration. Now, we can all celebrate the return of Miami’s backup quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater only played one snap on Sunday before being removed from the game for what is being considered a concussion. He’s still progressing through the league’s five-step concussion protocol, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the veteran quarterback will practice on a limited basis later today.

Here’s what Ian Rapoport tweeted about the latest on Teddy Bridgewater’s injuries a short time ago.

#Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater will be on the practice field today for Miami on a limited and non-contact basis, I'm told. Another step in the concussion protocol. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2022

This news may not come as a surprise, but it is a little crazy, no? After all, Bridgewater was evaluated on Sunday — during the game — and was told he had no signs of a concussion. But because a spotter saw him stumble, he is still in concussion protocol four days later — with the hope he can potentially back up Skylar Thompson on Sunday?

I’m all for player safety, but the new protocols already need to be tweaked, IMHO.

The Dolphins hope to have Bridgewater back for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings. But if Bridgewater can not play, Miami may look to call up Reid Sinnett from the practice squad — or roll with Cedric Wilson Jr., the team’s emergency quarterback.

But for now, #InSkylarWeTrust

What are your thoughts on Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater still being in concussion protocol, despite not having a concussion? Do you think, with a full week of preparation Skylar Thompson could return to preseason form? Will Tua Tagovailoa be back for Miami’s week 7 Sunday Night matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers? Let us know in the comments section below!