Miami Dolphins fan confidence: How do you feel about direction of team in Week 6 2022?

The Miami Dolphins started the 2022 season with three straight wins, but injuries have com back to bite the team and they have dropped their last two contests. With starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his backup Teddy Bridgewater both in the concussion protocol, it is looking like seventh-round draft pick Skylar Thompson will make his first career start, an unexpected event in his rookie season.

