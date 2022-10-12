Miami Dolphins Injury Update: Dolphins optimistic WR Tyreek Hill will be able to play Sunday vs. Minnesota Vikings

A short time ago, we heard that Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was progressing well and ready to take the next step in his concussion protocols. However, that wasn’t the only injury update we got this morning on one of Miami’s most important offensive players.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill — last seen in a walking boot following Miami’s 40-17 loss to the New York jets — is progressing well and should be ready to go for Sunday’s Week 6 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite suffering a foot injury and being in a walking boot after the loss to the Jets, the Dolphins are optimistic that Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill will be able to play Sunday against the Vikings, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2022

This is good news for Mike McDaniel’s offense. After all, Hill is one of the most explosive players in football. And before suffering an injury — and watching Tua and Teddy Bridgewater get knocked out of back-to-back games — Hill was leading the league in receiving yards.

Hill has caught 38 of 50 targets for 524 yards and two touchdowns through five games.

To go one step further, Hill has arguably been the most explosive offensive weapon the Dolphins have had in decades. Dare I say it? He might be the most explosive offensive weapon the Dolphins have had in my lifetime.

according to @zebrasports, tyreek hill ran a total of 1,386 yards — from snap to whistle — vs. the cincinnati bengals. this was a season-high for hill & nearly 200 more yards than any other player. (jessie bates: 1,139 yards) #finsup pic.twitter.com/7QMfeeeFFS — josh houtz (@houtz) October 5, 2022

Obviously, Dan Marino was the greatest player in franchise history, but when was the last time Miami ever had a player that could make an impact like Hill? Ricky Williams? The Marks Brothers? Ted Ginn and his family?

You get the point.

Hill is a game-changing playmaker, and if Miami hopes to build upon their 3-2 record, he will need to play on Sunday vs. the Minnesota Vikings, regardless of who is starting under center.

