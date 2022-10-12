Tua injury update: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will resume on-field activities; ‘highly unlikely’ to play vs. Minnesota Vikings

It is highly unlikely that the Miami Dolphins will have starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings, but according to a recent report, Miami’s starting quarterback “has made great strides in his progress and is expected to return to the field later today.”

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa will return to the field today and begin the next step of the concussion protocol. His status for Sunday’s game is in doubt — as one would expect, with several hurdles left to overcome.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field and throw today as part of his progression through concussion protocol, sources say. Highly unlikely to play Sunday vs. the #Vikings, but he's headed in the right direction.



More from me and @RapSheet: https://t.co/YJg6ffxNYE pic.twitter.com/jQsrnM8Shz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2022

Pelissero followed the initial tweet up with this:

“Tua has consulted with four independent specialists, including the top sports concussion neurologist and the top neuropsychologist. His rehab work increased over the weekend to include cardio and strength training. Today’s return to the field is the next step in protocol.”

Although no timetable has been laid out, this is excellent news for Tua’s health, and if everything goes as expected, the Dolphins should have their starting quarterback back sooner than later.

The NFL Network article also states that Tagovailoa “began to increase his rehab work to include cardio and strength training” over the weekend. “Wednesday’s return to the field is part of the protocol progression as part of “non-contact sports-specific activity,” which includes throwing.”

here are some of my favorite throws from @tua through the first 4 games of the 2022 season. #finsup pic.twitter.com/DygIQ1Fvbc — josh houtz (@houtz) October 6, 2022

Before suffering a vicious hit at the hands of Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou, Tagovailoa was off to the hottest start of his NFL career. Through four games, Tagovailoa completed 80/115 passes for 1,035 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense was firing on all cylinders, something they hope to continue when QB1 is back in the lineup.

What are your thoughts on the latest news surrounding Tua Tagovailoa? How awesome is it to hear that he will return to on-field activities later today? What game do you predict we may see QB1 back in the lineup? Do you think Teddy Bridgwater will start on Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below!