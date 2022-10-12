Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Matthew Slater hopes win over Lions can be a ‘stepping stone’ for the Patriots - Pats Pulpit
New England stands at 2-3 after blowing out Detroit on Sunday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Week 5 Game Balls - Gang Green Nation
The Jets beat the Dolphins yesterday, which means it is time to give out some Game Balls.
Breece Hall: Under my old format, I gave out only one Game Ball to the most exceptional player in a win. It...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Could the Buffalo Bills make a deadline deal for a RB? - Buffalo Rumblings
The Bills have a strong team with one glaring weakness—and options to address it via trade
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Bengals: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly - Baltimore Beatdown
The Baltimore Ravens needed a last-second field goal to dispatch the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, but it was a crucial victory nonetheless. In their 19-17 win, the Ravens did a number of good...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
When it comes to T.J. Watt’s return to the Steelers no one really knows - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ All-Pro pass rusher will be back at some point this season, but when is anyone’s guess.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Hayden Hurst keeping it positive for Bengals - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals tight end shined against his former team in primetime.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Deshaun Watson can return to Berea today with limitations - Dawgs By Nature
Tiered access as Watson works toward returning from his 11-game suspension
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans’ Dameon Pierce Wins One for H-Town - Battle Red Blog
Rookie running back IS the Texans’ offense at this stage...
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Confidence in Titans winning AFC South really high - Music City Miracles
This is about where my confidence has been the whole time.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars vs. Texans week 5 final score: Loss to Houston was embarrassing - Big Cat Country
Jacksonville Jaguars falls 13-7 to Houston Texans in Week 5 humiliation.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 5 @Broncos - Stampede Blue
Frank Reich Hot Seat Meter: 60% (The defense saved his behind this time, but the seat is still hot)
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Who is most to blame for Denver Broncos’ offensive failures? - Mile High Report
We have another roundtable discussion for today. It’s the blame game. Who is struggling the most through the Denver Broncos’ first five games?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: 2 Winners, 2 Losers against the Browns - Bolts From The Blue
"Anything you can do, I can do better." - Austin Ekeler to Nick Chubb, probably.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Davante Adams pushes cameraman after game - Silver And Black Pride
Las Vegas wide receiver could face NFL punishment for the shove.
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
How the Chiefs stole the momentum back from the Raiders in Monday night win - Arrowhead Pride
A message, a McKinnon and a mess of a penalty call changed the tide for Kansas City in its 30-29 win.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants coach Brian Daboll deflects praise, says NFL is ‘a very humbling league’ - Big Blue View
‘We’ve only played five games’
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Source: Eagles consulting with Vic Fangio - Bleeding Green Nation
The revered defensive mind is contributing to Philadelphia’s football team.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Dallas Cowboys lesson learned: This is not the QB1 you are looking for - Blogging The Boys
Cooper Rush deserves all the respect for what he has done. He also has to be seen for what he is.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
If Washington’s front office had gotten its way, the Commanders would have been crippled for years - Hogs Haven
They still have time to do damage
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers’ Matt LaFleur defends team’s game plan after loss to the Giants - Acme Packing Company
"We thought they were going to come out and lean heavily on the run."
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Dan Campbell explains why he doesn’t regret any 4th-down attempts vs. Patriots - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions head coach said he was planning on being more conservative on Sunday, but game situations changed the approach.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Have the Chicago Bears Turned the Corner? - Windy City Gridiron
I began working for the New York Giants late in 2004 when the Giants were under the direction of the late great General Manager George Young. I had a very good relationship with George in that...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings installed as early 3-point favorites over Dolphins - Daily Norseman
The Vikings? A road favorite? Wow
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints’ win over the Seahawks - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints get back on track with win over Seattle.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Deion Jones trade: Falcons trade former second-round LB to Browns - The Falcoholic
The veteran linebacker spent the past several months in limbo, and now he’s heading to a new home.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Matt Rhule fired by Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader
A new head coaching search is under way
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Big Controversy Headlines Bucs Win - Bucs Nation
A late, controversial call overshadows big day from rookie Cade Otton
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Jimmy Garoppolo’s efficient, turnover-free game leads to 49ers’ win - Niners Nation
When Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t turn the ball over, this version of the 49ers are extremely hard to beat.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Kliff Kingsbury now the favorite to be next head coach fired - Revenge of the Birds
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule so now someone else has to be on the chopping block.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Saints 39, Seahawks 32: Winners and Losers - Field Gulls
I suppose if you’re going to have a former Big XII quarterback as your starter, you’re going to have Big XII quality defense, which is another way of saying "virtually non-existent defense."
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams face “Can’t lose” game against Panthers, or they become a laughingstock - Turf Show Times
Carolina has a new head coach and a new starting quarterback
Loading comments...