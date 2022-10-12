Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Matthew Slater hopes win over Lions can be a ‘stepping stone’ for the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

New England stands at 2-3 after blowing out Detroit on Sunday.





Jets Week 5 Game Balls - Gang Green Nation

The Jets beat the Dolphins yesterday, which means it is time to give out some Game Balls.

Breece Hall: Under my old format, I gave out only one Game Ball to the most exceptional player in a win. It...





Could the Buffalo Bills make a deadline deal for a RB? - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills have a strong team with one glaring weakness—and options to address it via trade

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Bengals: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Ravens needed a last-second field goal to dispatch the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, but it was a crucial victory nonetheless. In their 19-17 win, the Ravens did a number of good...





When it comes to T.J. Watt’s return to the Steelers no one really knows - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ All-Pro pass rusher will be back at some point this season, but when is anyone’s guess.





Hayden Hurst keeping it positive for Bengals - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals tight end shined against his former team in primetime.





Deshaun Watson can return to Berea today with limitations - Dawgs By Nature

Tiered access as Watson works toward returning from his 11-game suspension

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans’ Dameon Pierce Wins One for H-Town - Battle Red Blog

Rookie running back IS the Texans’ offense at this stage...





Confidence in Titans winning AFC South really high - Music City Miracles

This is about where my confidence has been the whole time.





Jaguars vs. Texans week 5 final score: Loss to Houston was embarrassing - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars falls 13-7 to Houston Texans in Week 5 humiliation.





Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 5 @Broncos - Stampede Blue

Frank Reich Hot Seat Meter: 60% (The defense saved his behind this time, but the seat is still hot)

AFC WEST:

Who is most to blame for Denver Broncos’ offensive failures? - Mile High Report

We have another roundtable discussion for today. It’s the blame game. Who is struggling the most through the Denver Broncos’ first five games?





Chargers News: 2 Winners, 2 Losers against the Browns - Bolts From The Blue

"Anything you can do, I can do better." - Austin Ekeler to Nick Chubb, probably.





Raiders news: Davante Adams pushes cameraman after game - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas wide receiver could face NFL punishment for the shove.





How the Chiefs stole the momentum back from the Raiders in Monday night win - Arrowhead Pride

A message, a McKinnon and a mess of a penalty call changed the tide for Kansas City in its 30-29 win.

NFC EAST:

Giants coach Brian Daboll deflects praise, says NFL is ‘a very humbling league’ - Big Blue View

‘We’ve only played five games’





Source: Eagles consulting with Vic Fangio - Bleeding Green Nation

The revered defensive mind is contributing to Philadelphia’s football team.





Dallas Cowboys lesson learned: This is not the QB1 you are looking for - Blogging The Boys

Cooper Rush deserves all the respect for what he has done. He also has to be seen for what he is.





If Washington’s front office had gotten its way, the Commanders would have been crippled for years - Hogs Haven

They still have time to do damage

NFC NORTH:

Packers’ Matt LaFleur defends team’s game plan after loss to the Giants - Acme Packing Company

"We thought they were going to come out and lean heavily on the run."





Dan Campbell explains why he doesn’t regret any 4th-down attempts vs. Patriots - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions head coach said he was planning on being more conservative on Sunday, but game situations changed the approach.





Have the Chicago Bears Turned the Corner? - Windy City Gridiron

I began working for the New York Giants late in 2004 when the Giants were under the direction of the late great General Manager George Young. I had a very good relationship with George in that...





Vikings installed as early 3-point favorites over Dolphins - Daily Norseman

The Vikings? A road favorite? Wow

NFC SOUTH:

The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints’ win over the Seahawks - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints get back on track with win over Seattle.





Deion Jones trade: Falcons trade former second-round LB to Browns - The Falcoholic

The veteran linebacker spent the past several months in limbo, and now he’s heading to a new home.





Matt Rhule fired by Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader

A new head coaching search is under way





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Big Controversy Headlines Bucs Win - Bucs Nation

A late, controversial call overshadows big day from rookie Cade Otton

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Jimmy Garoppolo’s efficient, turnover-free game leads to 49ers’ win - Niners Nation

When Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t turn the ball over, this version of the 49ers are extremely hard to beat.





Kliff Kingsbury now the favorite to be next head coach fired - Revenge of the Birds

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule so now someone else has to be on the chopping block.





Saints 39, Seahawks 32: Winners and Losers - Field Gulls

I suppose if you’re going to have a former Big XII quarterback as your starter, you’re going to have Big XII quality defense, which is another way of saying "virtually non-existent defense."





Rams face “Can’t lose” game against Panthers, or they become a laughingstock - Turf Show Times

Carolina has a new head coach and a new starting quarterback