NFL Power Rankings Week 6 2022: Philadelphia Eagles retain top-spot; Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills lurking in latest power rankings

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season has concluded, and only one undefeated team remains at the top of the standings. That is, of course, our #1 team in last week’s power rankings, the Philadelphia Eagles. Not a lot may have changed at the top, but we’re starting to see some teams separate themselves from the middle of the pack.
With Kevin pulled away to do more important things, I’m going to take the lead and do this week’s power rankings, Hans Solo. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.
Here are my Week 6 NFL Power Rankings.
- Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: —)
- Kansas City Chiefs ( —)
- Buffalo Bills (—)
- Dallas Cowboys (12)
- Baltimore Ravens (9)
- Minnesota Vikings (8)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11)
- San Francisco 49ers (5)
- New York Giants (18)
- Green Bay Packers (6)
- Miami Dolphins (4)
- Los Angeles Chargers (14)
- Tennessee Titans (—)
- Los Angeles Rams (10)
- Cincinnati Bengals (7)
- Cleveland Browns (20)
- Arizona Cardinals (15)
- Seattle Seahawks (22)
- New York Jets (25)
- New Orleans Saints (23)
- New England Patriots (28)
- Denver Broncos (17)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (16)
- Atlanta Falcons (21)
- Las Vegas Raiders (19)
- Indianapolis Colts (—)
- Chicago Bears (30)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (27)
- Houston Texans (32)
- Detroit Lions (24)
- Washington Commanders (29)
- Carolina Panthers (31)
Do you agree with my Week 6 NFL Power Rankings? Which teams do I have too high? Which teams are too low? How are you feeling heading into Sunday’s matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings? Let us know in the comments section below!
