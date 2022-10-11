NFL Power Rankings Week 6 2022: Philadelphia Eagles retain top-spot; Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills lurking in latest power rankings

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season has concluded, and only one undefeated team remains at the top of the standings. That is, of course, our #1 team in last week’s power rankings, the Philadelphia Eagles. Not a lot may have changed at the top, but we’re starting to see some teams separate themselves from the middle of the pack.

With Kevin pulled away to do more important things, I’m going to take the lead and do this week’s power rankings, Hans Solo. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

Here are my Week 6 NFL Power Rankings.

