Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Five | Run Mostert Run

Sunday’s game against the New York Jets was not a fun one. Shocking sentiment, I know. Anytime your team loses 40-17, it’s going to be hard to find positives from the team’s performance, yet it wasn’t all bad for the Dolphins in week five.

Raheem Mostert finally got Miami’s ground game going. And thank the powers that be that he did, otherwise Sunday’s lopsided result could have been even worse.

Miami Dolphins Week Five MVP - Raheem Mostert

Against the Jets, Raheem Mostert rushed 18 times for 113 yards, one touchdown, and added a catch for nine yards. He averaged 6.3 yards per rush, easily Miami’s highest yards per rush this season from a running back.

Through five games this season, Miami’s rushing attack has been subpar at best, yet on Sunday, Mostert flashed moments of what this ground game can do moving forward through the season. If he, and other backs, are able to continue the success they had against the Jets going forward, once Miami’s offense (and defense) gets healthy, the Dolphins could end up going on a bit of a run against some weaker teams in the National Football League.

But, first thing’s first - this team needs to get healthy.

When they do, imagine the space Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will have for Tua Tagovailoa to throw them the ball once teams have to respect Mostert and the Miami Dolphins’ rushing attack.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - DB Kader Kohou

Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Three - S Jevon Holland

Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Five - RB Raheem Mostert