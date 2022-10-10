Mike McDaniel gives update on various Miami Dolphins injuries at Monday presser

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media on Monday following the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

He gave updates regarding various injuries the team is dealing with.

On Tua Tagovailoa:

Tua is not ready to practice and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He is evaluated every 12-24 hours.

On Teddy Bridgewater:

Teddy doesn’t have a concussion yet is in concussion protocol due to new NFL rules. The soonest he can participate in practice is Thursday as long as there are no setbacks.

On Terron Armstead:

Armstead’s visit with a New York doctor regarding his toe injury “went well.” Terron will do everything he can to play on Sunday, but if he is unable to do so, it is because he is physically unable to take the field.

On Austin Jackson:

Austin will practice in a limited fashion this week. His status for Sunday is uncertain at this time.

On Byron Jones:

Bryon Jones is not expected to practice this week and will not be activated off of the PUP list.

On Xavien Howard:

As a captain, missing Sunday’s game was “painful” for Xavien. His status for Sunday against the Vikings is up in the air, but he will do everything he can to play.

On Tyreek Hill:

Tyreek looked good [on Monday]. He is day-to-day with a foot injury and is experiencing some swelling at the moment.