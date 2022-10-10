Dolphins shake up practice squad with return of Tino Ellis, addition of Jaylen Twyman

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Monday. The team signed cornerback Tino Ellis and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman to the practice squad while releasing defensive end Big Kat Bryant and cornerback Chris Steele.

Ellis spent time on the Dolphins’ practice squad in 2020 and 2021. He started 2022 with the Dolphins but was waived during the preseason with an injury settlement. He returns to Miami now as the team has been dealing with injuries in the secondary. Byron Jones remains on the physically unable to perform list following offseason Achilles surgery, rehabilitation that is taking longer than Jones or the team anticipated. Xavien Howard missed this past Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with groin issues. Miami is being tested at cornerback this year, and bringing back Ellis gives the team a player familiar with the defensive system to provide depth.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed by the New Orleans Saints in 2020. He played in the USFL’s 2022 season this past spring.

Twyman entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He missed his rookie season after being placed on the non-football injury list after being shot four times when visiting his aunt in Washington, DC in June 2021. He began this season with the Vikings, but was released from their practice squad last week.

Bryant was originally signed as an undrafted free agent this year by the Dallas Cowboys. He joined the Dolphins’ practice squad in early September. He had not been elevated to the active roster for game day this season.

Steele was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers in May. Like Bryant, he joined the Dolphins’ practice squad at the start of season and had not been elevated this year.