Raiders vs. Chiefs winners picks for Monday Night Football Week 5

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is coming to an end with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday Night Football AFC West showdown. The Chiefs enter the game looking to stay even with the Buffalo Bills for the top record in the AFC at 4-1. The Raiders are hoping to rebound after a rough start to the year, looking to climb to 2-3 on the season. Which way will the MNF game play out tonight?

Tonight’s game will air on ESPN. There is no Manning-cast scheduled for tonight on ESPN2.

As we do with every game between Week 1 and the Super Bowl, our contributors have picked the winner for tonight’s game. We primarily focus on the straight-up/moneyline winner for our pool, though you can check out any picks made against the spread or for the over/under point total as well. Everything is in the widget below.

Throughout the season, a group of our contributors will make winners picks for every game on the schedule. We run this picks pool from Week 1 through the Super Bowl. Our primary focus is on the straight-up winners, but each contributor can also make picks against the spread and on the over/under points total if they want.

This week is not exactly being kind to us. Marek Brave and I are 9-6 so far this week, while Josh Houtz, CT Smith and James McKinney are 8-7, and Jake Mendel is 6-9.

Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Our friends at Tallysight provide us with the picks graphics used below.

Here are our Week 5 Monday Night Football picks:

And, since we are now at the end of Week 5, let’s bring together the entire group of picks for this week: