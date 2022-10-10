Panthers fire Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule, the team announced on Monday. The move comes after a 1-4 start to the season from a team that is clearly struggling to find itself. Rhule had a 11-27 overall record in three seasons with Carolina.

Rhule was hired by the Panthers in 2020 after three seasons as the head coach at Baylor. Prior to Baylor, he was the head coach at Temple. His past NFL experience was limited to working as an assistant offensive line coach for the New York Giants in 2012.

Replacing Rhule as the interim head coach is Steve Wilks, the team’s defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach. Wilks joined the Panthers this season after spending 2021 as the defensive coordinator with Missouri. He was the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator in 2019 and was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He spent 2009 through 2017 with the Panthers, starting as the team’s defensive backs coach, then added an assistant head coach title before also moving up to be the defensive coordinator. He also has coached defensive backs for the San Diego Chargers and Chicago Bears.

