Vikings vs. Dolphins: Miami opens as home underdogs with questions at quarterback

The Miami Dolphins have many questions that need to be answered over the next few days to get a true idea of which team will be facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. The Dolphins have been plagued by injuries over the last couple of weeks, including to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, left tackle Terron Armstead, right tackle Austin Jackson, cornerback Xavien Howard, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. All those injuries, and the lack of clarity of who can play for the Dolphins on Sunday, led to the oddsmakers holding back the Vikings at Dolphins from the initial release of opening odds yesterday.

The odds have now been set, with the Dolphins coming in as a home underdog. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are 3-point favorites for this weekend. The point total for the game is set at 45.

As the Dolphins get clarity on their quarterback situation, where third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson is in line to start with Tagovailoa and Bridgewater needing to clear concussion protocols, as well as some update on the availability of several of the other injured players, the line could move this week. We will continue to update as Sunday approaches to see if there has been any movement.