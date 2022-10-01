Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Four; a cheetah is king of the jungle

After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, the Miami Dolphins are 3-1 to start the season. If you had asked before the beginning of the year, considering the tough slate Miami had through their first four games, nearly everyone would have been very happy to accept a 3-1 start.

Now, the circumstances surrounding Thursday night’s game have put a damper on things, but that’s not what we’re here to discuss with this article today. No, this is an article of celebration. This article is to highlight an individual performance for each game, and for Thursday, the player who I thought shined the brightest was none other than South Florida’s resident cheetah, Tyreek Hill.

Miami Dolphins Week Four MVP - Tyreek Hill

Against the Bengals, Tyreek Hill caught 10 balls for 160 yards, including a 64 yard bomb from backup QB Teddy Bridgewater. No matter which quarterback was throwing him the ball - Tua Tagovailoa or Bridgewater - Hill had success up and down the field for the entire night.

Through four games this season, Hill has nabbed 31 balls for 477 yards and two touchdowns. If you extrapolate those numbers for an entire 17 game season, Tyreek is on pace for roughly 132 catches and 2,027 receiving yards. Both numbers would easily surpass the leaders for each category in Miami Dolphins’ history.

Tyreek Hill, so far, has been worth every draft pick sent to Kansas City and every dollar spent on his mammoth contract.

Let’s hope that his success, and the team’s overall success, continues through the rest of the season so that this Miami Dolphins’ fanbase can finally cheer their team into the playoffs once more.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - DB Kader Kohou

Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Three - S Jevon Holland

Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill