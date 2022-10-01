Dolphins fan confidence in Week 4 nears perfect mark; Majority of fans see division title

The Miami Dolphins came into the week with a 3-0 record following victories over the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills. They were one of the two undefeated teams in the league, and things were looking up for them.

Then Thursday came and things changed. Miami dropped their game against the Cincinnati Bengals and saw quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffer a concussion. Miami’s 2022 season may be taking a different direction now than it looked like it would at the start of the week.

And it is the start of the week when we asked our weekly SB Nation Reacts fan confidence poll. Before Thursday’s game, our poll almost came in with a unanimous vote from the fans saying they trusted the direction of the Dolphins. For the first time, our poll hit 99 percent of the fans saying they are confident in the Dolphins.

We asked two more questions this week, the first being if the fans thought Miami would win the AFC East this year. With the Buffalo Bills still the Super Bowl favorites this year, despite the Dolphins having beaten them, an AFC East title will not be an easy one for Miami. Yet, a majority of the fans seem to think the Dolphins could find themselves finishing the year on top of the division.

Unfortunately, our other question for the week focused on Tagovailoa. As we did in Week 3, we asked the fans if they were confident in Tagovailoa as the Dolphins’ quarterback. Last week, 90 percent of the fans said they were confident in Miami’s signal caller. This week, it moved up to 94 percent.

How will all of these numbers change following Miami’s loss this week and the injury to Tagovailoa? We will find out next week when our Week 5 SB Nation Reacts poll is released.