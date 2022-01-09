Patriots vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 18 inactive players lists

The Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots this afternoon in the regular season finale. While the Patriots are headed to the postseason next week, the Dolphins are headed into an offseason with questions that need to be answered. However, they can finish the year with a winning record, a sweep of the Patriots, and prevent New England from having a chance at winning the AFC East. It is only a game for pride, but the Dolphins have to come out and show they have that pride.

As the 4:25 p.m. Eastern kickoff gets close, both teams have released their inactive players lists. For the visiting Patriots, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Kyle Dugger, running back J.J. Taylor, tight end Devin Asiasi, and quarterback Jarrett Stidham will all be unavailable for the game.

Miami’s inactive players list includes wide receiver Preston Williams, running back Salvon Ahmed, linebacker Darius Hodge, linebacker Vince Biegel, and tight end Hunter Long.