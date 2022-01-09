Sunday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders Live Thread & Game Infomation

LWeek eighteen’s Sunday Night Football features a showdown between two AFC West rivals. The

Week eighteen’s Sunday Night Football Game features a showdown between two AFC West rivals. This week's game will also serve as the final game of the 2021 regular season. The Los Angeles Chargers will make the short trek to Nevada to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers enter the last week of the season as the second place holder in their division. Before the day began the Chargers also held the seventh and final position in the AFC’s playoff seeding. The Chargers are coming off a win last week over another divisional foe, the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders come into this game in third place in their division. The Raiders also hold the eighth spot in the AFC’s playoff seeding, just one spot outside of the top seven that will move onto the playoffs. If the Raiders hope to have any chance to make this year's playoffs after their rocky and insane season they will need a win this evening.

