New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins will face off against our division rival New England Patriots today in their season finale. Technically the Dolphins have nothing to play for today but there is still plenty of motivation to come out and play well today. First is the fact that the Pats still have a chance to win the division but the Dolphins could play spoilers today. Second, the team could both sweep the Pats this season and keep themselves from having a losing record.
Beyond the satisfaction of just beating the Patriots, there are plenty of players on this current version of the Dolphins that need to show that they can bounce back after a horrible game last week from both units. Many players had their worst game of this season and they need to show the ability to move on from an ugly loss. No matter if the team retains the current coaching staff or not today's game will be telling to whoever is leading this team next season.
Please use this game thread to follow and discuss this afternoon's game between your Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.
NewEngland Patriots (10-6) 2nd AFC East @ Miami Dolphins (8-8) 3rd AFC East
- When: Sunday, January 9th, 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: 713
- Broadcast Team: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Jenny Dell
- Live Stream: FuboTV; Yahoo Sports Mobile App; ESPN+; WatchESPN.com; ESPN App; NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)
- Radio Broadcast On Dolphins Radio Network: including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West
- Sirius Streaming Broadcast Channels: 134 (Patriots), 158 (Dolphins)
- XM Streaming Broadcast Channels: XM channels: 383 (Patriots), 228 (Dolphins)
- Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jason Taylor, Jimmy Cefalo & Joe Rose
- Odds: Patriots -5.5
- Over/Under: 40.5
- Game Time Weather: Cloudy, 78°F degrees
- All-Time Head To Head: Dolphins lead 57 to 52
- Most Recent Meeting: The Miami Dolphins Won 17-16 at New England, 9/12/21 (Week 1)
- New England Patriots SBNation Site: Pats Pulpit
- Pats Pulpit Twitter: @PatsPulpit
