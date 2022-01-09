New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins will face off against our division rival New England Patriots today in their season finale. Technically the Dolphins have nothing to play for today but there is still plenty of motivation to come out and play well today. First is the fact that the Pats still have a chance to win the division but the Dolphins could play spoilers today. Second, the team could both sweep the Pats this season and keep themselves from having a losing record.

Beyond the satisfaction of just beating the Patriots, there are plenty of players on this current version of the Dolphins that need to show that they can bounce back after a horrible game last week from both units. Many players had their worst game of this season and they need to show the ability to move on from an ugly loss. No matter if the team retains the current coaching staff or not today's game will be telling to whoever is leading this team next season.

NewEngland Patriots (10-6) 2nd AFC East @ Miami Dolphins (8-8) 3rd AFC East