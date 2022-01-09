NFL Playoffs schedule 2022: Wildcard round

The NFL’s regular season comes to a close Sunday night, with the 14 teams progressing to the postseason decided throughout the day. While some teams were locked into the playoffs before Sunday, the majority of the seeding was still to be decided. Sunday night’s Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders result has a lot left to decide, with everything locked into place and the schedule for next weekend established after the game.

The NFC sie of the playoff bracket is locked The Green Bay Packers were already slotted as the top seed. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed the second position and will host the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Eagles. The Dallas Cowboys clinched the third seed and will host the San Francisco 49ers next week, while the Los Angeles Rams are the fourth seed, hosting the Arizona Cardinals in the Wildcard round.

For the AFC side of the bracket, the Tennessee Titans are locked into the number one seed after their win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. That made the Kansas City Chiefs the second seed, while the Buffalo Bills took the third seed and the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the fourth seed.

The Wildcard teams for the AFC are still to be decided between the Chargers, Raiders, and Pittsburgh Steelers, with the New England Patriots in the playoffs, but not locked into seeded position yet. If the Chargers win tonight, the Patriots will be the fifth seed, the Chargers the sixth seed, and the Steelers the seventh. If the Raiders win, Las Vegas moves to fifth, New England to sixth, and Pittsburgh is in seventh. If the Sunday night games ends in a tie, the Patriots will be the fifth seed, the Chargers the sixth seed, and the Raiders the seventh.

The Bengals will host the fifth seed, the Bills will host the sixth seed, and the Chiefs will host the seventh seed next week.

As the teams are finalized tonight, and the games are scheduled, we will provide updates. The schedule for next weekend has two games on Saturday, three games on Sunday, and a game on Monday night.