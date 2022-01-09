Patriots vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 18: How to stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins’ 2021 season comes to an end on Sunday as they host the New England Patriots in a Week 18 contest. The Dolphins lost last week to the Tennessee Titans and, with several other results from around the league, they also fell from a Wildcard position at the start of the week to eliminated from the postseason by the end of it. Now, they are playing for pride.

Can they finish the season with a win over a division rival? Can they sweep the Patriots in the annual season series for the first time since 2000? Can they finish the season with a winning record, marking the first time they have had back-to-back seasons above .500 since 2002-2003? Can they prevent the Patriots from winning the AFC East for the 12th time in the last 13 years?

The line for the game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, began with New England favored by 5.5 points. Over the course of the week, the line moved in the Patriots’ favor, with the spread increasing to 6.5 points before coming back down to its current 6-point margin.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

New England Patriots (10-6) at Miami Dolphins (8-8)

2021 NFL Season Week 18

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET, Jan. 9, 2022

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Jenny Dell

What is the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel?

713

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

Sirius channels: 134 (Patriots), 158 (Dolphins); XM channels: 383 (Patriots), 228 (Dolphins)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

Alex Kemp

What are the current betting odds?

Patriots -6

O/U: 40

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Defensive back Kyle Dugger - hand (Patriots)

Doubtful: None.

Questionable: Center David Andrews - shoulder (Patriots); defensive lineman Christian Barmore - knee (Patriots); defensive back Cody Davis - wrist (Patriots); kicker Nick Folk - left knee (Patriots); running back Damien Harris - hamstring (Patriots); linebacker Dont’a Hightower - knee (Patriots); wide receiver Jakobi Meyers - thigh (Patriots); safety Adrian Phillips - knee (Patriots); tackle Isaiah Wynn - hip (Patriots)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Cloudy, 78°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 257-52

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 17-16 at New England, 9/12/21 (Week 1)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Patriits’ Bill Belichick (26-19) vs. Dolphins

Dolphins’ Brian Flores (3-2) vs. Patriots

