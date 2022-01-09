Week 18 Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

As our Miami Dolphins will play in the late afternoon spot for the final week of the season we will have an early afternoon game thread instead of the normal late afternoon thread.
Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon NFL games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 18 Early Afternoon Games
Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) 1st AFC North @ Cleveland Browns (7-9) 4th AFC North
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Browns -5.5
- Over/Under: 37.5
Green Bay Packers (13-3) 1st NFC North @ Detroit Lions (2-13-1) 4th NFC North
- Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Packers -3
- Over/Under: 44.5
Chicago Bears (6-10) 3rd NFC North @ Minnesota Vikings (7-9) 2nd NFC North
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Vikings -4
- Over/Under: 44.5
Washington Football Team (6-10) 3rd NFC East @ New York Giants (4-12) 4th NFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Washington -7
- Over/Under: 37
Indianapolis Colts (9-7) 2nd AFC South @ Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) 4th AFC South
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Colts -14.5
- Over/Under: 43.5
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) 2nd AFC North @ Baltimore Ravens (8-8) 3rd AFC North
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Ravens -3.5
- Over/Under: 41
Tennessee Titans (11-5) 1st AFC South @ Houston Texans (4-12) 3rd AFC South
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Titans -10.5
- Over/Under: 42.5
