Patriots vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 18 television coverage map expands

Yesterday, we took our weekly look at the Miami Dolphins’ upcoming game and the portion of the country that will see the game on local network broadcasts. For this week’s game against the New England Patriots, the map showed just local CBS networks in Miami, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, a portion of northeast New York, most of Alabama, and Hawaii airing the game. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at Buffalo Bills games dominated the map.

Throughout the day on Friday, however, many networks across the country swapped from the Jets at Bills game to the Patriots at Dolphins matchup. Suddenly, the small sections of the map in green exploded to a large portion of the country.

Along with the previous regions, most of Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, and Colorado jumped to the game. About half of Montana, as well as portions of Illinois, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, and Deleware, will also now get the game on local coverage.

Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, and Jenny Dell remain the coverage team for the game.