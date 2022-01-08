2021 Week 18 Primer: Patriots vs. Dolphins - Stream, stats, history, and more

The 2021 NFL season comes to a close for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday as they host the New England Patriots in the regular-season finale. The game will bring to close a season in which the Dolphins opened the year with high hopes, only to see a 1-7 start to the campaign dim any possible playoff prospects, the Dolphins resurrect their chances at the playoffs with a seven-game winning streak, then see everything come apart for them in Week 17. Now on to Week 18, Miami’s hopes are to end the year with a winning record, sweep their AFC East rivals, and prevent the Patriots from claiming the division title for the 12th time in the last 13 seasons.

The DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers are not high on Miami’s chances in the game. The week opened with the Patriots favored by 5.5 points. During the week, the line moved to 6.5 points in the Patriots’ favor, before settling at the current mark of six points.

The over/under is remains at 40 for the contest.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: New England Patriots (10-6) at Miami Dolphins (8-8)

Date/Time: Jan. 9, 2022 / 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Series Leader: Dolphins 57-52

Streak: Dolphins have won past two

Last game: Dolphins 17-16 at New England, 9/12/21 (Week 1)

Last game at site: Dolphins 22-12 at Miami, 12/20/20 (2020 Week 16)

Coaches vs. Opponent: Bill Belichick (26-19), Brian Flores (3-2)

TV Broadcast: CBS (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Jenny Dell)

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Dolphins Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor; Sirius channels: 134 (Patriots), 158 (Dolphins); XM channels: 383 (Patriots), 228 (Dolphins)

Online Streaming: FuboTV

SB Nation: Pats Pulpit | @PatsPulpit

Weather: Scattered showers, 77°F degrees

Odds: Patriots -6 | 40 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Referee: Alex Kemp

Patriots notes:

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed 22 of 30 atts. (73.3 pct.) for 227 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 128.1 rating last week, his 9th game with 70+ comp. pct., tied with Dak Prescott (2016) for most-ever by rookie QB. Has 2+ TD passes in 2 of past 3. Passed for 281 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs for 102.6 rating in Week 1 meeting. Has 0 INTs in 4 of 5 starts vs. division. Leads rookies in comp. pct. (67.6), pass yards (3,540) & TD passes (21).

Running back Damien Harris aims for 5th in row with rush TD & 3rd in row with 2+ rush TDs. Has 100+ rush yards in 2 of past 3. Had 117 scrimmage yards (100 rush, 17 rec.) in Week 1 meeting. Aims for his 4th in row vs. division with 100+ rush yards. Has 9 rush TDs in his past 5 at home. Ranks tied-2nd in NFL with career-high 14 rush TDs.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for career-high 107 yards & had 2 rush TDs last week. Has 75+ rush yards in 2 of past 3.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers led team with 8 catches for 73 yards last week. Aims for 4th in row with 6+ catches & 3rd in row with 50+ rec. yards. Had 7 catches for 111 yards in last road meeting.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne led team with 76 rec. yards last week.

Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson had 1st 2 rec. TDs of career in Week 17.

Defensive back J.C. Jackson had 25th-career INT last week, becoming 4th player in SB era with 25+ INTs in 1st 4 seasons. Aims for 9th in row with PD. Has INT in 2 of his past 3 vs. Mia. Leads NFL with career-high 22 PD this season.

Defenisve back Kyle Dugger had career-high 4th INT of season in Week 17.

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 202 yards in Week 1 meeting. Has 100+ rating in 4 of his past 5 home starts. Has 10 TDs (9 pass, 1 rush) vs. 4 INTs for 101.8 rating in 6 home games this season. Has 9 games with 70+ comp. pct. (min. 20 atts.), tied most-ever by QB in 1st 20 career starts.

Running back Duke Johnson had 65 scrimmage yards (49 rush, 16 rec.) last week. Has 65+ scrimmage yards in 2 of his past 3. Ranks 6th among active RBs with 310 catches & 2,865 rec. yards.

Running back Myles Gaskin had 76 scrimmage yards (49 rush, 27 rec.) in Week 1 meeting. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. NE with 65+ scrimmage yards. Aims for his 4th in row vs. division with 50+ scrimmage yards. Needs 64 scrimmage yards for 2nd consecutive season with 900+ scrimmage yards.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has 9+ catches & 90+ rec. yards in 3 of past 4. Had TD catch in Week 1 meeting. Leads rookies with 99 catches & needs 3 catches to surpass Anquan Boldin (101 in 2003) for most-ever by rookie.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker had 81 rec. yards in Week 1 meeting. Has 80+ rec. yards in 2 of his past 3 vs. NE.

Tight end Mike Gesicki led team with 51 rec. yards last week. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. division with 5+ catches.

Cornerback Xavien Howard had PD last week. Had 5 tackles, FF & FR in Week 1 meeting. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. NE with FF. Has PD in 3 of past 4 vs. division. Has INT in 2 of past 3 at home.

Linebacker Jerome Baker aims for 4th in row with sack. Had 12 tackles in Week 1 meeting. Has TFL & FF in 2 of his past 3 vs. NE.