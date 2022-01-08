NFL 2021 Week 18 winners picks: Straight up, spread and over/under

The NFL is on to Week 18 of the 2021 season, the final week before the playoffs begin. Saturday and Sunday are full of games with seeding and playoff berth implications. Unfortunately, the Miami Dolphins do not have any chance to make the postseason this year, but they can finish with a winning record - and prevent the New England Patriots from claiming the AFC East division title - with a win this weekend.

All season, we have been running a picks pool here on The Phinsider among our contributors. We began in Week 1 and will continue all the way through the Super Bowl. Can Justin Hier make a comeback to successfully defend his title from last year? Will James McKinney or Marek Brave hold on for the season title? Can Kevin Nogle storm back into contention? Will CT Smith or Josh Houtz be able to claim the title based on percentage of correct picks?

We primarily focus on the straight-up winners picks, but we do have some contributors who also make picks against the spread and over/under picks. You can check out those picks using the tabs at the top of the table below. You can get the latest odds for each game over at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brave took the top spot last week, coming in with a 12-4 record, while McKinney and Nogle were both 11-5. Hier was 10-6 on the week.

Week 17 shook up our overall standings, with Brave jumping into the lead over McKinney. Through Week 17 our standings are:

Marek Brave 166-89-1 (65.0%)

James McKinney 165-89-1 (64.9%)*

Kevin Nogle 159-96-1 (62.3%)

Justin Hier 157-96-1 (62.0%)*

*McKinney missed a Thursday game during the season and Hier missed two, giving them fewer games in the standings.

CT Smith and Josh Houtz have both missed at least a week of picks, so they are not in the overall standings, but they do continue to make their picks:

CT Smith 138-85-1 (61.8%)

Josh Houtz 81-51-1 (61.3%)

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using the chart below. Thanks to TallySight.com for the widget: