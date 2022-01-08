Saturday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

This evening's Saturday Night Football game features two NFC East rivals. The Dallas Cowboys will travel north to Pennsylvania this week to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas comes into the week as the first-place team in their division. The Cowboys also come into the last week of the season as the fourth overall seed in the NFC’s playoff picture. At 11 and 5 Dallas no longer has a chance to reach the top spot as Green Bay enters the week in the first spot with their 13 and 3 record. The Cowboys are coming off a loss last week to the Arizona Cardinals. Previous to last week's loss Dallas had been on a four-game win streak.

The Eagles come into this game in second place in their division, two games back of the Cowboys. The Eagles currently hold the seventh and last spot in the NFC’s playoff seeding and have already clinched a playoff spot. Philly is coming off a four-game win streak and has won six of their last seven games.

Dallas Cowboys (11-5) 1st NFC East @ Philadephia Eagles (9-7) 2nd NFC East