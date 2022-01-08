Saturday Afternoon Football: Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos Live Thread & Game Information

Today’s Saturday afternoon matchup is one of two games to be played today with the remainder of the NFL’s slate of games to all be played tomorrow. This afternoon's matchup will see two AFC West teams square off when the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos.

Kansas City enters week 18 coming off a loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals 34 to 31. Prior to last week's loss, the Chiefs had gone on an eight-game win steak. Kansas City currently holds first place in their division and the second spot in the AFC’s playoff seedings. While the Chiefs still have a chance at the top spot in the seedings they would have to win today and then hope that the Houston Texans somehow manage to beat the top seed, the Tennessee Titans.

Denver comes into the week fresh off a loss to another divisional foe, the LA Chargers. Last week's loss also marked their fourth loss out of their last five games. The Broncos hold the fourth and last spot in their division and have been eliminated from the playoffs. Their only motivation at this point is to play spoilers to the Chiefs.

