Dolphins make throwbacks official for Week 18 matchup vs. Patriots

Last weekend, the Miami Dolphins lost to the Tennessee Titans 34-3, ending any chance they had at making the NFL postseason.

It’s been a miserable week, to say the least.

But with a chance to sweep the Patriots for the first time since 2000 and a winning record hanging in the balance, the Dolphins will do one thing that usually brings the fanbase closer together.

THROWBACKS

As we speculated a few weeks ago, the Dolphins will officially wear their throwbacks for tomorrow’s final home game vs. the New England Patriots.

How are you feeling before Sunday’s Week 18 matchup vs. the Patriots? Do you think this will be Tua Tagovailoa’s final start as the Miami Dolphins quarterback? Can Miami sweep the Patriots for the first time in over two decades? Did Brian Flores and Chris Grier do enough to earn another year as Miami’s decision-makers? Let us know in the comments section below!