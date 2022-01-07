Dolphins fan confidence plummets after Miami eliminated from playoffs

The Miami Dolphins entered Week 17 in the seventh seed of the AFC playoff picture, in control of their own playoff lives, and riding a seven-game winning streak. They left Week 17 with the memories of a 34-3 beatdown by the Tennessee Titans and an elimination from playoff contention. It was a miserable week for the Dolphins.

The fan confidence in the team reflected the week’s results. After two weeks of 79 percent of Dolphins fans saying they are confident in the direction of the team, our SB Nation Reacts fan confidence poll for Week 18, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, saw that number drop to just 58 percent.

What will Week 18 bring us? The Dolphins have a chance to sweep the New England Patriots this season, preventing their division rivals from claiming the AFC East title. Miami also has a chance to finish the season with a winning record which would give them two-straight seasons over the .500 mark for the first time since 2002-2003.

There is not a lot on the line for Miami this weekend, but they could at least come out of the season knowing they were again a winning team and in a position to address needs for building into 2022. Would a win bounce Miami’s fan confidence rating back up? Will a loss tank it heading into the offseason?

