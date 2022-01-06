The Phinsider Perspective: The playoffs are gone, so now what?

The Miami Dolphins were eliminated from the playoffs in a horrible Week 17 to the 2021 season. The Dolphins, with wins in Week 17 and 18 would have assured themselves of a postseason berth. With a loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 17, the Dolphins would still be alive unless everything went wrong for them - and it did.

Week 17 was miserable for the Dolphins - both with their own performance and with the results from around the league. Miami went from the seventh seed to eliminated in one weekend. It was that bad.

Week 17 rooting guide:

❌ MIA over TEN

✅ LAR over BAL

❌ JAX over NE

❌ IND over LV

❌ KC over CIN

❌ ATL over BUF

❌ DEN over LAC (MIA eliminated)

⬛️CLE over PIT (Doesn't matter anymore)



And for the draft:

❌ HOU over SF https://t.co/Ymg48fUPXB — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) January 3, 2022

In the seventh episode of The Phinsider Perspective, Kevin Nogle takes a look back at the Dolphins’ performance in Week 17 as well as what the future might hold for the Dolphins as they head into another season without a playoff appearance. He then takes a look at the Dolphins’ 2021 rookie class, followed by answering your questions in the #AskPhinsider segment.

