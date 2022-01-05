Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Mac Jones took care of business against the Jaguars - Pats Pulpit

New England’s rookie quarterback led his team to a 50-10 win in Week 17.





Jets Week 17 Game Balls: Zach Wilson, Braxton Berrios - Gang Green Nation

The Jets lost yesterday. Normally that would mean we give out an anti-game ball.

The candidate I had in mind was Elijah Riley. Riley was late in coverage on the game-winning touchdown.





Bills can’t win top seed, appear headed to fourth in AFC following Week 17 - Buffalo Rumblings

If the Bills win the division, the top three teams look pretty entrenched

AFC NORTH:

Inability to finish vs. Rams may prove to be a fitting end to the Ravens’ season - Baltimore Beatdown

The gutting loss to Los Angeles put Baltimore’s 2021 issues on full display.





Analyzing the Steelers Week 17 win over the Browns, by the numbers - Behind the Steel Curtain

Run the ball and play tough defense had always been the Steelers way, and that’s what they did on Monday night.





The 4-play sequence that changed how I view the Bengals - Cincy Jungle

The transformation is complete.





Cleveland Browns: Offensive line in the Pro Bowl is nothing new for the Browns: Interview with NFL historian Andy Pisacik - Dawgs By Nature

10 questions with an award-winning author and pro football historian.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. 49ers (Hopium) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together to write about the Texans playing the type of football we are accustomed to.





Vrabel: Titans could open Derrick Henry window to return this week - Music City Miracles

Mike Vrabel was asked about Derrick Henry’s return in his press conference today and said they could open his window to return from injured reserve mid-week this week. That means the Tweet we have...





Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is under more pressure than ever before - Big Cat Country

Shad Khan has to be exact in what he does with the Jaguars moving forward.





Reich’s best/worst decisions: Week 17 vs. Raiders - Stampede Blue

This was such a weird game, from start to finish, so it seems impossible now to properly dissect the decisions Reich made and categorize them into "good" and "bad" decisions. After the improbable...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos Short and Sweet: Fire everybody - Mile High Report

I’m tired of being disgusted.





Chargers vs. Broncos Week 17 Winners and Losers - Bolts From The Blue

The Bolts took care of business with a splash of history.





Week 17: Raiders-Colts highlights - Silver And Black Pride

Football gods snicker first at Raiders, then Colts in Las Vegas’ wild 23-20 victory





The Chiefs deserve to be where they are — and they can still win it all - Arrowhead Pride

Sunday’s loss is a bitter pill for the Chiefs (and their fans) to swallow. But that’s exactly what they (and we) must do.

NFC EAST:

What should the Giants do with Joe Judge? Let him stay? Fire him? Here’s an idea - Big Blue View

The decision to keep Joe Judge as head coach no longer appears clear cut — here is what I would like to see happen





Eagles rookie report card from the win over the Football Team - Bleeding Green Nation

Tracking the progress of Philly’s 2021 NFL Draft class.





The Cowboys come out of Arizona loss with more questions than answers - Blogging The Boys

If Dallas hopes to advance in the playoffs, they have a lot to fix.





Rivera says it’s fair to expect a big step forward for Washington - Hogs Haven

Rivera reflects on the 2021 season and the road ahead for Washington in 2022. Rivera says that is a fair to expect Washington to take a big step forward.

NFC NORTH:

Packers plan to play starters vs Lions in Week 18, hope to get back T Bakhtiari and CB Alexander - Acme Packing Company

"Right now the mindset is we’re going to play our guys, and we’re going to approach it like any other game."-Matt LaFleur





The Detroit Lions’ rebuild has been a rousing success so far, but plenty of work ahead - Pride Of Detroit

Don’t be fooled by the record or Sunday’s score, the Detroit Lions made a ton of progress in 2021.





Robert Quinn breaks Bears single-season sack record - Windy City Gridiron

Franchise history has been made with Quinn’s incredible comeback season.





Vikings Reportedly Preparing to Replace Mike Zimmer at the End of the Season - Daily Norseman

According to reporting from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Vikings are preparing to move on from head coach Mike Zimmer at the end of the season.

La Canfora says that league sources have...

NFC SOUTH:

Saints: One Game for a Chance to Get Into the Playoffs - Canal Street Chronicles

And it’s a showdown against the Atlanta Falcons





Falcons RBs coach Des Kitchings takes UVA offensive coordinator opening - The Falcoholic

Atlanta will be shopping for a new running backs coach this offseason.





Big Mo: How the Panthers ship continued to sink in a Week 17 loss to the Saints - Cat Scratch Reader

Let’s look at the biggest plays in swinging momentum in the Panthers Week 17 defeat in New Orleans.





Overreaching: Should the Buccaneers Play Mike Evans in Week 18? - Bucs Nation

With history in sight, how far should the Buccaneers go so Evans can secure it?

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan says it’s going to be hard for Jimmy Garoppolo to be 100% by Sunday - Niners Nation

Who should start for the 49ers under center?





Arizona Cardinals’ remaining playoff scenarios heading into Week 18 - Revenge of the Birds

After an 0-3 slump took them from the first overall seed to the fifth seed in the NFC Playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals are locked in.

Sort of.

The Cardinals can finish no worse than fifth, meaning...





Don’t overreact to the Seahawks’ blowout win over Detroit - Field Gulls

The Seahawks played very well on Sunday. In my opinion, it’s the best we’ve seen them play all season.

They rushed for 265 yards, 170 of which came from Rashaad Penny. Russell Wilson threw for...





Rams News: Did Sean McVay blame OBJ for Matthew Stafford’s latest pick-six? - Turf Show Times

The head coach blamed a "miscommunication" for the interception