Phinsider Question Of The Day/W Poll 01/04/2022

By now, hopefully, you have accepted that yet another Miami Dolphins season has come to a pitiful end (despite having one more game to play). I don’t know who’s to blame for the slow starts that this team has had for two seasons now. I also do not know everyone that is to blame for last Sunday's disaster but hearing that no one bothered to game plan around the terrible weather that they had found out about earlier in the week seems like a fireable offense at the NFL level. I can also go on and on about some of the other decisions made or not made in the game but I will stick to the most obvious example of stupidity from an organization that has sadly had a long history of stupid, stupid decisions.

A team with a single offensive coordinator would know that you have to always take the weather into consideration when laying out a game plan. How is it that between two offensive coordinators, a head coach, other offensive coaches, and even offensive players no one sounded the alarm? Trust the process they like to say but if this is part of the process then the process is broken. These are men that are VERY well paid to conduct their jobs and it looks like a large group of these men failed at one of the basics of the game in which they are supposed to be the experts.

So I expect that heads will roll on some level once the true offseason hits for this team next Monday. Coordinators fired? I would think it’s a no-brainer based on the issue above that the so-called co-coordinators of the offense need to either be outright canned or at the very least demoted back to their previous positions. Beyond that who above them should suffer the ax?

Should Brian Flores be on the hot seat as this season ends? After all, he’s the one that decided on this comingling at the coordinator spot. Flores is also the head coach so he’s part of the game planning or at least knows what it is and what the plan is based on. The bottom line for Flores is the buck has to stop with the head coach when something so obvious is overlooked. Does Miami win if they do things differently? Most likely not but the coaching staff did the entire roster as well as the entire fan base a disservice by not providing the players with the best chance to be successful.

And what about Chris Grier? I know a lot of fans have been unhappy with his choices and I for one am as well in some cases. Especially when they chose to not extend certain players when they could have signed them cheap and now will have to face either losing some actual good pieces or face overpaying what it would have originally cost them to redo their deals early. As far as picks and free-agent signings, Grier has had hits and misses but all in all, he seems to have failed to address some of the most glaring weaknesses in this roster.

So tonight’s question of the day is who should go and who should stay and why? It can be the front office, coaches, or even players at this point. This team needs to get better from top to bottom and fixing things in any organization normally begins at the top.

So give us your thoughts in the comments below and don’t forget to vote in our poll-

Poll After yet another disappointing season who would you MOST like to see the Miami Dolphins organization get rid of? GM- Chris Grier

HC- Brian Flores

Co-OC’s- George Godsey and Eric Studesville

DC- Josh Boyer

All three- Godsey, Studesville and Boyer

Grier and Flores

Other- please give us your answer in the comments.

No one. I trust them all they just need more time. (hint-this is not the correct answer) vote view results 0% GM- Chris Grier (0 votes)

0% HC- Brian Flores (0 votes)

0% Co-OC’s- George Godsey and Eric Studesville (0 votes)

0% DC- Josh Boyer (0 votes)

0% All three- Godsey, Studesville and Boyer (0 votes)

0% Grier and Flores (0 votes)

0% Other- please give us your answer in the comments. (0 votes)

0% No one. I trust them all they just need more time. (hint-this is not the correct answer) (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

(I did not include the coordinators in a poll selection along with Flores as the assumption is if he is gone then the rest of the staff will see a makeover as well)