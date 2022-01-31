PHINSIDER RADIO | A look at the ‘final’ three head coach candidates for the Miami Dolphins

With the Miami Dolphins' head coach search expected to come to an end later this week, Jake Mendel and I got together to record one last episode to discuss the latest "NEwS ANd RUmOrs" surrounding Miami's head coach search and what to expect in the days ahead on the newest episode of SBNation's Phinsider Radio!

First, Jake and I talk about yesterday's NFL Championship games and give our thoughts on the first wave of head coach signings.

Brian Daboll to the New York Giants?

Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders?

We discuss whether or not Daboll had an offer on the table (I don't think we'll ever know) and try to figure out why he may have chosen the Giants over the Dolphins.

"As far as I can tell the two finalists for the Miami Dolphins head coaching job are Mike McDaniel & Kellen Moore" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/3DrOBL105r — ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2022

Next, Jake and I give our final thoughts on the two finalists for Miami's vacant head coach position—both of which are scheduled to interview with the team sometime this week. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the two finalists for Miami's opening are Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and San Francisco 49ers' offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

(Rapoport reported yesterday that Mike McDaniel would meet with Miami today.)

For a more in-depth podcast on Mike McDaniel, click HERE.

i realize mcdaniel is probably going to get the job today/tomorrow/next day, so I will only post this harbaugh article once more. i think I wasted enough time on this pipe dream.



(p.s here’s my first mcdaniel photoshop back in january 2021. so young, so naive) pic.twitter.com/Uat6vKyNE9 — josh houtz (@houtz) January 31, 2022

Lastly, I give my pitch as to why Michigan's Jim Harbaugh should be the next head coach of the Dolphins and wonder who may take over if Miami is in search of a new general manager in 2023.

All of this and more in the latest episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show!

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins 2022 NFL head coach search? Are you content with it being San Francisco's Mike McDaniel, or are you hoping Stephen Ross does the unthinkable and lands Michigan's Jim Harbaugh? Let us know in the comments section below!