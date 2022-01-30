NFL Network: Dolphins to interview 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on Monday

The Miami Dolphins head coach search has spanned several weeks and endured twists and turns of all kinds, but it appears the team could announce its hire within the next few days.

Per NFL Network, Miami has scheduled a second interview with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on Monday. Miami can interview McDaniel regardless of the results of Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

McDaniel has garnered strong support on social media thanks in part to his upbeat and sometimes comedic presence in formal press conferences, but also because he’s been an integral part of building a potent and creative 49ers offense that has turned the likes of wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell into young stars.

McDaniel began coaching in the NFL at the age of 23 as an intern with the Denver Broncos under Mike Shanahan and has since climbed the latter with five different NFL teams. During his time in the league, McDaniel has spent many years working alongside Kyle Shanahan, one of the league’s top offensive minds who credits McDaniel with being a vital part of the 49ers success. McDaniel has also received praise from current and former players, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, and former Washington wide receiver Pierre Garçon.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is also considered a finalist for Miami’s head coach position. Per Ed Werner of ESPN, the Dolphins brass will have a second interview with Moore early this week. Under Moore’s guidance, the Cowboys boasted the league’s top scoring offense and the most yards per game through the 2021 regular season.