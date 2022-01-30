NFC Conference Championship: San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams Live Thread & Game Information

The NFC’s Conference Championship this year will be an all NFC West affair when the San Francisco 49ers travel a few hundred miles south to take on the Las Angeles Rams. The winner of this evening's game will go on to represent the NFC in the upcoming Super Bowl.

The Rams entered the playoffs as their divisional champions at 12 and 5 and as the fourth overall seed in the NFC’s playoff seedings. The regular season saw the Rams gain the 9th most yards per game (386.3) and score the 7th most points per game (27.1). Defensively the Rams gave up the 17th most yards per game (344.88) to go along with giving up the 15th most points per contest (21.9).

The 49ers came in two spots behind the Rams in their division (the Arizona Cardinals were second with an 11 and 6 record) behind their 10 and 7 record. The 49er's record also gave them the 6th overall seed in the NFC’s playoffs making them the lowest seed to make it to the Conference Championship round this season. Offensively the 49ers ranked 8th on the season in yards gained per game (388.4) and 13 in points scored per game (25.1). On defense, San Francisco held opponents to the 3rd least yards per game (310) and to the 9th fewest points per game (21.5).

The postseason has been exciting for the 49ers who pulled off two big upsets in consecutive weeks to make it to the Championship game. In the Wildcard round the Niners defeated the Dallas Cowboys 23 to 17 to advance to the Divisional round. Last week in the Divisional round San Francisco defeated the Green Bay Packers 13 to 10. The Rams began the playoffs in the Wildcard round against yet another of their divisional rivals the Arizona Cardinals who they easily defeated 34 to 11. Last week the Rams traveled to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams walked away with the upset win, 30 to 27, a game that also sent Tom Brady off into retirement.

